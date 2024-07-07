Authentic Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes

Khanom krok, also called coconut pudding cups, are beloved Thai street food. These bite-sized treats have a crispy outer shell filled with soft coconut custard. They are a staple in Thai cuisine, enjoyed all day long.

This article provides authentic recipes and tips for recreating the flavors of Thailand’s khanom krok at home. You’ll learn about traditional ingredients, preparation techniques, and variations for these delightful coconut desserts.

Key Takeaways

Khanom krok are traditional Thai street food with a crispy shell and soft coconut filling

are traditional Thai street food with a crispy shell and Authentic recipes use high-quality coconut milk and a specialized pan for perfect texture

Variations include different toppings and fillings to add more flavor

Proper technique in preparing batters and cooking khanom krok is essential

is essential These beloved, bite-sized treats can be enjoyed anytime

What Are Khanom Krok?

Khanom krok are traditional Thai street snacks. They are small, half-moon shaped cups. Their outer shell is crispy. The filling is soft and coconut-based.

These beloved snacks offer a unique texture. Their flavor is a special treat. Thais enjoy them throughout the day.

Crispy Outer Shell with Soft Coconut Filling

The crispy exterior is made from rice flour. The batter contains coconut milk, cooked rice, shredded coconut, sugar, and salt.

This crispy shell envelops a soft, creamy filling. The filling is made with coconut cream, sugar, salt, and rice flour.

Khanom krok are coconut pudding cups. They are a Thai cuisine staple. Often served as breakfast or snack.

Ingredients for Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes

Outer Shell Ingredients

For the crispy outer shell, you’ll need rice flour, coconut milk, cooked jasmine rice, unsweetened shredded coconut, sugar, and salt.

Some recipes call for limestone paste to achieve crispiness. However, club soda can be used as an alternative.

Inner Coconut Filling Ingredients

The key ingredients for the soft, creamy inner filling are coconut cream, sugar, rice flour, and salt.

These simple yet flavorful components create the beloved Thai recipe, khanom krok, delighting taste buds for generations.

Preparing the Khanom Krok Batters

To make khanom krok, you’ll need two batters.1 The outer shell batter contains jasmine rice, rice flour, water, coconut milk, shredded dried coconut, palm sugar, and salt.1 The inner coconut filling combines coconut milk, granulated sugar, salt, and rice flour.1

Prepare both batters in advance.2 Store them refrigerated until ready to use.2 Bring to room temperature before assembling khanom krok.

Cooking Khanom Krok

Use a well-seasoned pan for cooking khanom krok. The pan should have round indentations.3 It’s similar to a takoyaki or aebleskiver pan. Heat the pan to around 325°F.3 Add a small oil amount to each indentation.

Seasoning and Heating the Pan

Once the oil is hot, carefully pour the outer shell batter. Pour it into each well.3 Then swirl the pan to create a thin, even layer.

Swirling the Outer Shell Batter

Next, spoon the coconut filling batter into each shell’s center.3 Cook the khanom krok until the bottoms are crispy and golden. Ensure the tops are no longer runny.3 This takes around 5-6 minutes. Proper pan heating and batter technique are crucial.

Adding the Coconut Filling

Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes

Traditional Khanom Krok Recipe

The classic khanom krok batter calls for rice flour, water, and coconut milk.4 The filling uses coconut milk and white sugar.4

Batters are prepared separately. Outer shell batter coats special pan wells.4 Coconut filling is added to the center.4

Variations and Toppings

Khanom krok can have tasty toppings like green onions, corn, and cilantro.5 Traditional Thai versions have fillings like scallions, pumpkin, taro, corn, and cilantro.5

Suggested toppings include toasted coconut flakes, chopped green onions, and sesame seeds.4 Serve warm for best taste. Leftovers keep for 2 days in the fridge.4

This recipe yields around 10 servings. You’ll need two large mixing bowls.4 Batter prep takes 20 minutes, cooking takes 30 minutes.4 Make batter and toppings a day ahead if desired.4

The recipe is gluten-free and dairy-free, excluding garnishes.4 A khanom krok pan is essential for this recipe.4

Tips for Perfect Khanom Krok

Ensure top-notch khanom krok (coconut pudding cups) using high-quality, full-fat coconut milk. The outer shell and inner filling flavor heavily relies on the coconut milk quality.

Using the Right Coconut Milk

Select a thick, creamy, high-fat coconut milk brand for your khanom krok recipe. This creates the rich, coconutty taste and smooth, velvety texture authentic khanom krok are known for.

Avoid watered-down or low-fat options, as they may result in a less flavorful final product.

Pan Selection and Seasoning

The pan used to cook khanom krok is crucial. The recipe requires a cast-iron kanom krok griddle, purchasable online or at Thai supermarkets.6

If unavailable, a well-seasoned takoyaki or aebleskiver pan can substitute.1 The pan needs proper seasoning to prevent sticking and achieve the desired crispy outer shell texture.

With high-quality coconut milk and a seasoned pan, you’ll create perfect, authentic khanom krok at home.16

Conclusion

Khanom krok, or coconut pudding cups, are beloved Thai street food. They can now be recreated easily at home. By following authentic recipes and tips, home cooks can capture this traditional delicacy’s flavors.

Khanom krok offer a perfect balance of crispy outer shell and soft, creamy coconut filling. They can be served as a snack, dessert, or special treat. They’re a delightful way to experience Thailand’s vibrant street food culture.

With practice and the right ingredients, anyone can master making these irresistible coconut pudding cups. The key lies in using high-quality coconut milk and properly seasoning the specialized pan. By following the recipes and techniques outlined, home cooks can bring Thailand’s authentic taste to their homes.

Whether a seasoned Thai cuisine enthusiast or a newcomer to khanom krok, this guide provides the tools and knowledge needed. Embrace the opportunity to explore rich flavors and textures of authentic Thai recipes. Elevate your homemade Thai street food experience.