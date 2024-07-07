Authentic Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes

Khanom krok, also called coconut pudding cups, are beloved Thai street food. These bite-sized treats have a crispy outer shell filled with soft coconut custard. They are a staple in Thai cuisine, enjoyed all day long.
This article provides authentic recipes and tips for recreating the flavors of Thailand’s khanom krok at home. You’ll learn about traditional ingredients, preparation techniques, and variations for these delightful coconut desserts.
Key Takeaways
- Khanom krok are traditional Thai street food with a crispy shell and soft coconut filling
- Authentic recipes use high-quality coconut milk and a specialized pan for perfect texture
- Variations include different toppings and fillings to add more flavor
- Proper technique in preparing batters and cooking khanom krok is essential
- These beloved, bite-sized treats can be enjoyed anytime
What Are Khanom Krok?
Khanom krok are traditional Thai street snacks. They are small, half-moon shaped cups. Their outer shell is crispy. The filling is soft and coconut-based.
These beloved snacks offer a unique texture. Their flavor is a special treat. Thais enjoy them throughout the day.
Crispy Outer Shell with Soft Coconut Filling
The crispy exterior is made from rice flour. The batter contains coconut milk, cooked rice, shredded coconut, sugar, and salt.
This crispy shell envelops a soft, creamy filling. The filling is made with coconut cream, sugar, salt, and rice flour.
Khanom krok are coconut pudding cups. They are a Thai cuisine staple. Often served as breakfast or snack.
Ingredients for Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes
Outer Shell Ingredients
For the crispy outer shell, you’ll need rice flour, coconut milk, cooked jasmine rice, unsweetened shredded coconut, sugar, and salt.
Some recipes call for limestone paste to achieve crispiness. However, club soda can be used as an alternative.
Inner Coconut Filling Ingredients
The key ingredients for the soft, creamy inner filling are coconut cream, sugar, rice flour, and salt.
These simple yet flavorful components create the beloved Thai recipe, khanom krok, delighting taste buds for generations.
Preparing the Khanom Krok Batters
To make khanom krok, you’ll need two batters.1 The outer shell batter contains jasmine rice, rice flour, water, coconut milk, shredded dried coconut, palm sugar, and salt.1 The inner coconut filling combines coconut milk, granulated sugar, salt, and rice flour.1
Prepare both batters in advance.2 Store them refrigerated until ready to use.2 Bring to room temperature before assembling khanom krok.
Cooking Khanom Krok
Use a well-seasoned pan for cooking khanom krok. The pan should have round indentations.3 It’s similar to a takoyaki or aebleskiver pan. Heat the pan to around 325°F.3 Add a small oil amount to each indentation.
Seasoning and Heating the Pan
Once the oil is hot, carefully pour the outer shell batter. Pour it into each well.3 Then swirl the pan to create a thin, even layer.
Swirling the Outer Shell Batter
Next, spoon the coconut filling batter into each shell’s center.3 Cook the khanom krok until the bottoms are crispy and golden. Ensure the tops are no longer runny.3 This takes around 5-6 minutes. Proper pan heating and batter technique are crucial.
Adding the Coconut Filling
Khanom Krok (Coconut Pudding Cups) Recipes
Traditional Khanom Krok Recipe
The classic khanom krok batter calls for rice flour, water, and coconut milk.4 The filling uses coconut milk and white sugar.4
Batters are prepared separately. Outer shell batter coats special pan wells.4 Coconut filling is added to the center.4
Variations and Toppings
Khanom krok can have tasty toppings like green onions, corn, and cilantro.5 Traditional Thai versions have fillings like scallions, pumpkin, taro, corn, and cilantro.5
Suggested toppings include toasted coconut flakes, chopped green onions, and sesame seeds.4 Serve warm for best taste. Leftovers keep for 2 days in the fridge.4
This recipe yields around 10 servings. You’ll need two large mixing bowls.4 Batter prep takes 20 minutes, cooking takes 30 minutes.4 Make batter and toppings a day ahead if desired.4
The recipe is gluten-free and dairy-free, excluding garnishes.4 A khanom krok pan is essential for this recipe.4
Tips for Perfect Khanom Krok
Ensure top-notch khanom krok (coconut pudding cups) using high-quality, full-fat coconut milk. The outer shell and inner filling flavor heavily relies on the coconut milk quality.
Using the Right Coconut Milk
Select a thick, creamy, high-fat coconut milk brand for your khanom krok recipe. This creates the rich, coconutty taste and smooth, velvety texture authentic khanom krok are known for.
Avoid watered-down or low-fat options, as they may result in a less flavorful final product.
Pan Selection and Seasoning
The pan used to cook khanom krok is crucial. The recipe requires a cast-iron kanom krok griddle, purchasable online or at Thai supermarkets.6
If unavailable, a well-seasoned takoyaki or aebleskiver pan can substitute.1 The pan needs proper seasoning to prevent sticking and achieve the desired crispy outer shell texture.
With high-quality coconut milk and a seasoned pan, you’ll create perfect, authentic khanom krok at home.16
Conclusion
Khanom krok, or coconut pudding cups, are beloved Thai street food. They can now be recreated easily at home. By following authentic recipes and tips, home cooks can capture this traditional delicacy’s flavors.
Khanom krok offer a perfect balance of crispy outer shell and soft, creamy coconut filling. They can be served as a snack, dessert, or special treat. They’re a delightful way to experience Thailand’s vibrant street food culture.
With practice and the right ingredients, anyone can master making these irresistible coconut pudding cups. The key lies in using high-quality coconut milk and properly seasoning the specialized pan. By following the recipes and techniques outlined, home cooks can bring Thailand’s authentic taste to their homes.
Whether a seasoned Thai cuisine enthusiast or a newcomer to khanom krok, this guide provides the tools and knowledge needed. Embrace the opportunity to explore rich flavors and textures of authentic Thai recipes. Elevate your homemade Thai street food experience.
FAQ
What are khanom krok?
Khanom krok, also called coconut pudding cups, are Thai street food delicacies. They have a crispy outer shell filled with soft, creamy coconut custard.
These bite-sized treats are enjoyed throughout the day in Thai cuisine.
What are the key ingredients in khanom krok?
For authentic khanom krok, you need rice flour, coconut milk, cooked jasmine rice, unsweetened shredded coconut, sugar, and salt for the outer shell.
The inner coconut filling contains coconut cream, sugar, rice flour, and salt.
How do you prepare the khanom krok batters?
You’ll need to make two separate batters – one for the crispy outer shell and another for the soft coconut filling.
The batters can be prepared in advance and stored refrigerated until use.
What type of pan is used to cook khanom krok?
Use a well-seasoned pan with round indentations, like a takoyaki or aebleskiver pan.
Heat the pan to around 325°F before adding a small oil amount to each indentation.
What are some variations and toppings for khanom krok?
Khanom krok can have toppings like green onions, corn, taro, or pumpkin added.
These add flavors and textures to this beloved Thai street food.
What tips are important for making the perfect khanom krok?
Use high-quality, full-fat coconut milk for both the outer shell and inner filling.
The pan must be properly seasoned to prevent sticking and achieve a crispy outer shell texture.
