Steam Deck Specs and Technical Details Explained

Are you excited about Valve’s latest handheld gaming device, the Steam Deck? If so, you’re not alone! This device is generating a lot of buzzes in the gaming community, and for good reason. The Steam Deck promises to bring PC gaming to a handheld device, with all the power and versatility of a traditional gaming PC. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at the Steam Deck’s specs and technical details, so you can get a better idea of what to expect from this exciting new gaming device.

What is the Steam Deck?

Before we dive into the technical details, let’s start with a brief overview of what the Steam Deck is. Essentially, it’s a handheld gaming device that’s designed to run PC games. It’s similar to other handheld gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch, but with one key difference: it runs on a full version of Windows 10, so it can play any game that you could play on a traditional gaming PC. This gives it a lot of versatility and power that you won’t find on other handheld devices.

Steam Deck Specs

Now, let’s take a look at the technical specs of the Steam Deck. Here’s what we know so far:

Display

The Steam Deck features a 7-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280×800. This is slightly smaller than the Nintendo Switch’s display, but it should still provide a great gaming experience.

Processor

The Steam Deck is powered by a custom AMD APU that features a quad-core Zen 2 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU. This is a powerful combination that should be able to handle most modern games.

RAM

The device comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which is more than enough for gaming and multitasking.

Storage

The Steam Deck will be available in three storage options: 64GB eMMC, 256GB NVMe SSD, and 512GB NVMe SSD. The NVMe SSDs should provide lightning-fast load times, which is great for gaming.

Battery Life

The battery life of the Steam Deck is estimated to be between 2 and 8 hours, depending on the game you’re playing and how you’re using the device.

Controls

The Steam Deck features a built-in controller, with a D-pad, thumbsticks, and ABXY buttons. There are also triggers and shoulder buttons, as well as a touchpad on each side of the device.

Connectivity

The Steam Deck has built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as a USB-C port for charging and connecting to accessories.

Operating System

As mentioned earlier, the Steam Deck runs on a full version of Windows 10. This means you can install and run any game or application that you would on a traditional PC.

What Games Can You Play on the Steam Deck?

One of the most exciting things about the Steam Deck is the fact that you can play any game that you would on a traditional PC. This includes popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as indie games and classics. You’ll be able to play these games on the go, or connect the device to a TV or monitor for a more traditional gaming experience.

Conclusion

The Steam Deck is an exciting new gaming device that promises to bring PC gaming to a handheld device. With its powerful specs and full version of Windows 10, it has the potential to revolutionize the way we play games on the go. If you’re a PC gamer who’s been looking for a portable gaming solution, the Steam Deck might be just what you’ve been waiting for.

FAQs

How much does the Steam Deck cost?

The Steam Deck starts at $399 for the 64GB eMMC version, $529 for the 256GB NVMe SSD version, and $649 for the 512GB NVMe SSD version.

Can you use the Steam Deck as a traditional PC?

Yes, the Steam Deck runs on a full version of Windows 10, so you can use it just like a traditional PC.

Can you connect the Steam Deck to a TV or monitor?

Yes, you can connect the Steam Deck to a TV or monitor using the USB-C port.

Can you use a keyboard and mouse with the Steam Deck?

Yes, you can connect a keyboard and mouse to the Steam Deck using the USB-C port or Bluetooth.

What kind of games can you play on the Steam Deck?

You can play any game that you would on a traditional PC, including popular games like Apex Legends, Fortnite, and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as indie games and classics.

Overall, the Steam Deck is a highly anticipated device that has the potential to revolutionize the way we play games on the go. With its powerful specs, the full version of Windows 10, and versatile controls, it’s sure to be a hit with PC gamers who want to take their gaming experience with them wherever they go.