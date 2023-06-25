Authentic Banh Xeo Recipe: Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re a fan of Vietnamese cuisine, then you’re in for a treat with this authentic Banh Xeo recipe. Banh Xeo, also known as Vietnamese sizzling crepes, is a delicious and savory dish that will leave your taste buds wanting more. In this step-by-step guide, thinkgirl‘ll walk you through the process of creating these mouthwatering crepes in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Introduction to Banh Xeo

Banh Xeo is a traditional Vietnamese dish that originated in the central region of the country. The name “Banh Xeo” translates to “sizzling cake” or “sizzling pancake” in English, referring to the sound it makes when the batter hits the hot skillet. These crepes are typically made with rice flour and turmeric, giving them a vibrant yellow color.

Ingredients You’ll Need

To make authentic Banh Xeo, gather the following ingredients:

1 cup rice flour

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 cup water

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 pound pork belly, thinly sliced

1/2 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 small onion, thinly sliced

Bean sprouts

Fresh herbs (such as cilantro, mint, and Thai basil)

Lettuce leaves

Dipping sauce (nuoc cham) for serving

Preparing the Batter

In a mixing bowl, combine the rice flour, coconut milk, water, turmeric powder, salt, and black pepper. Whisk until you have a smooth batter without any lumps. Let the batter rest for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together.

Cooking the Filling

Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the thinly sliced pork belly and cook until it turns golden brown and crispy. Remove the pork belly from the skillet and set it aside. In the same skillet, add the shrimp and cook until they turn pink and opaque. Remove the shrimp from the skillet and set them aside. Add the thinly sliced onion to the skillet and cook until they become soft and translucent. Remove the onions from the skillet and set them aside.

Making the Crepes

Heat a non-stick skillet or crepe pan over medium-high heat. Add a small amount of vegetable oil and swirl it around to coat the pan. Ladle a scoop of the batter onto the hot skillet and tilt it in a circular motion to spread the batter thinly and evenly. Add a few slices of cooked pork belly, shrimp, onions, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs onto one side of the crepe. Cover the skillet and let the crepe cook for 2-3 minutes until the edges turn crispy and golden. Fold the crepe in half to cover the filling and slide it onto a serving plate. Repeat the process for the remaining batter and filling.

Serving and Enjoying

Once all the Banh Xeo crepes are cooked, it’s time to serve and enjoy this delectable dish. Here’s how you can do it:

Place a Banh Xeo crepe on a piece of lettuce. Add some more fresh herbs and bean sprouts on top. Roll it up like a burrito, making sure to tuck in the sides. Dip the Banh Xeo roll into the flavorful nuoc cham dipping sauce. Take a bite and savor the combination of textures and flavors.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can I make Banh Xeo without meat?

Absolutely! Banh Xeo can be made with a variety of fillings. You can substitute the pork belly and shrimp with vegetables like mushrooms, carrots, and bell peppers for a vegetarian option.

Is it possible to make the batter ahead of time?

Yes, you can prepare the batter in advance and store it in the refrigerator for up to 24 hours. Just make sure to give it a good stir before using it.

Can I freeze Banh Xeo?

While it’s best to enjoy Banh Xeo fresh, you can freeze the cooked crepes for later use. Place parchment paper between each crepe to prevent sticking, then seal them in an airtight container or freezer bag. Thaw and reheat in a skillet or oven before serving.

What other sauces can I serve with Banh Xeo?

Besides the traditional nuoc cham dipping sauce, you can also serve Banh Xeo with hoisin sauce, peanut sauce, or fish sauce mixed with lime juice and chili for an extra kick.

Are Banh Xeo and crepes the same thing?

While Banh Xeo and crepes share similarities, such as their thin and crispy texture, they differ in terms of ingredients and flavors. Banh Xeo uses rice flour and coconut milk, giving it a distinct taste that sets it apart from traditional French crepes.

In conclusion, creating your own authentic Banh Xeo at home is a rewarding culinary experience. With a few simple steps, you can enjoy these delicious Vietnamese sizzling crepes filled with savory goodness. So why wait? Get in the kitchen, gather your ingredients, and embark on a culinary adventure that will tantalize your taste buds.